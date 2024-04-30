NHAI junks Ludhiana MC proposal for ads on highway pillars

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rejected the municipal corporation (MC) proposal for advertising on the pillars of the elevated section of National Highway 05. The MC had auctioned a tender of advertisements on these pillars without approval from the NHAI, which has operational jurisdiction over the highway. Sites were auctioned with reserve price of ₹ 6.25 crore. (HT File)

City resident Kuldeep Khaira has also filed a complaint with MC commissioner and the NHAI, highlighting that the MC tenders were in violation of statutory provisions. The tenders for advertisements, including on the pillars under elevated road on Ferozepur road, were auctioned with a reserve price of ₹6.25 crore.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had said that they had sent a proposal to the NHAI for permission, and a NHAI project director had confirmed that they received the proposal. However, NHAI project director Nav Ratan had emphasised that they had not cleared the proposal.

In response to the letter dated April 26, 2024, the NHAI said that according to guidelines issued by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, advertising on national highways within the right of way is prohibited to ensure the safety of road users. The NHAI emphasised that hoardings along highways can cause distractions and increase the risk of accidents.

Nav Ratan said that “We have rejected the MC proposal. The proposal, submitted on April 26, has been returned unapproved, emphasising that any attempt to place advertisements on the national highway under NHAI’s jurisdiction is outside the scope of MC’s authority.”

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “If NHAI rules do not permit us for advertisement on the pillars, we will curtail the project as we have not handed over the sites. I will direct the officials concerned to re-examine the tender so that this can be changed accordingly.”

The stretch from Samrala Chowk to the municipal limits is part of has been constructed and maintained by the NHAI.