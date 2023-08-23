NHRC notices to DGP, district magistrate on threats to family in Palwal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Haryana director general of police (DGP) and Palwal district magistrate to submit a detailed report about a Hindu family that was allegedly attacked in a Muslim-dominated village. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Haryana director general of police (DGP) and Palwal district magistrate to submit a detailed report about a Hindu family that was allegedly attacked in a Muslim-dominated village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that a Hindu family in a Muslim-dominated village of Palwal was allegedly attacked, threatened for life and ordered to leave the village for sharing an anti-Rohingya post on social media.

The man had reportedly supported the denial of citizenship to people belonging to the Rohingya community.

In a press release, the NHRC said the Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights.

A notice has been issued to the DGP and Palwal district magistrate, calling for a detailed report in the matter. The NHRC has said the report should indicate the action taken against the alleged perpetrators, the status of the FIR registered in the matter and preventive steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future in the state.

The Commission has sought the report within four weeks.

The Commission has observed that extending threats to a citizen to kill for posting some content on social media, that too by persons residing in the same village, indicates infringement of a citizen’s basic fundamental rights.

According to the media report on August 18, the victim resides in Sarai village, and three identified persons of the same village, along with others armed with sticks and country-made pistols, forcibly entered his house and started vandalising it. They threatened to kill the victim’s family if they did not leave the village, the NHRC said.

