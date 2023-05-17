Narco-terror-gangster nexus: NIA, police conduct raids in Punjab, many detained

CHANDIGARH/BATHINDA In Bathinda and Muktsar, two persons were detained after the central agency raided 16 locations in south Malwa districts. (HT Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in coordination with Punjab Police on Wednesday carried out searches across all districts in the state in connection with cases related to narco-terror-gangster nexus, said officials.

In Bathinda and Muktsar, two persons were detained after the central agency raided 16 locations in south Malwa districts, said officials.

James Khokhar from Chandsar Basti in Bathinda city, who is suspected to be in touch with a gangster, was taken into custody for questioning. Similarly, a painter from Muktsar, Vicky Singh, was also taken for questioning in a case of suspected financial transactions from abroad, said officials privy to the matter.

The team also questioned Sandeep Singh of Bangi Nihal Singh Wala near Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda. He is facing a case under the Arms Act, said officials.

According to reports from Muktsar, the house of Sikh activist Ramandeep Singh Bhangchari was also searched.

In a statement, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the operation was conducted in all 28 police districts, wherein NIA conducted raids at 58 locations of gangsters with the support of Punjab Police, while the state police conducted cordon and search operations at 143 hideouts of the gangsters and anti-social elements.

The raids were conducted on operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Rinda groups.

It is learnt that a few arrests have also been made during searches.

At least 125 parties of Punjab Police, involving over 1,200 cops, carried out this operation.

The DGP said commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police were directed to personally monitor these raids.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said police teams have conducted in-depth searches at the houses and other premises, and also collected data from mobile phones and other electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examination.

He said police teams were also asked to check the status of the criminals/gangsters to find out whether he is in jail, on bail, acquitted or absconding.

The special DGP said several persons have been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined.

He said that the Police teams have also checked arms licences and questioned people about the sourcing of ammunition, besides, gathering travel details of foreign-based family members, bank transactions from abroad, and western union and property details for further examination.