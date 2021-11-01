NIA arrests 2 more suspects in terror conspiracy case in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested two more persons after conducting raids at different locations in Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case.

The two persons were arrested from Srinagar and Sopore. The NIA identified the arrested persons as Ishfaq Ahmad Wani of Srinagar and Umar Bhat of Sopore.

The NIA said the arrests were made in the case related to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of proscribed organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates, including The Resistance Front (TRF) and the People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

On Friday after searches, two persons namely Amir Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Srinagar, and Saddat Amin, alias Syed Arhan, a resident of north Kashmir’s Sopore, were arrested.

So far, 25 persons have been arrested in this case by the NIA.

On October 20, the NIA had arrested four alleged militant associates and their over the ground workers (OGWs) after conducting raids at 11 locations in Kashmir in the case.