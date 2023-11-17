close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA attaches 4 properties of terrorist under UAPA in Poonch

NIA attaches 4 properties of terrorist under UAPA in Poonch

ByHT Correspondents, Jammu/srinagar
Nov 17, 2023 10:32 PM IST

NIA on Friday attached the properties of a key terror operative undergoing trial in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case involving seizure of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics, a spokesperson said

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached four properties of an under-trial terror operative from Poonch in connection with an arms and explosives case, officials said.

Yaseen was arrested on December 27, 2020, and a cache of arms, ammunitions and explosives was recovered from his possession (HT File)
“NIA on Friday attached the properties of a key terror operative undergoing trial in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case involving seizure of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics,” a spokesperson said.

“The accused, Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Poonch district in Jammu, is an operative of the banned terrorist organisation, Tehreek-ul- Mujahideen (TuM),” he added.

Acting on orders of the NIA special court, Jammu, the agency has attached four properties belonging to Yaseen.

The properties are located in the accused’s village, Dhrooti (Dhabi) in Balakote tehsil on the Line of Control.

Yaseen was arrested on December 27, 2020, and a cache of arms, ammunitions and explosives was recovered from his possession. He was chargesheeted on June 24, 2021.

The case came to light with the arrest of one Mohammad Mustafa, which led to the arrest of Yaseen and another accused, Mohammad Farooq,” the spokesperson said.

NIA investigations in the case exposed a conspiracy to attack religious places in Mendhar area with grenades, he added.

Friday, November 17, 2023
