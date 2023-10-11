NIA court orders confiscation of terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode’s land in Moga

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Mohali has ordered the confiscation of land belonging to designated terrorist and Pakistan-based self-styled chief of banned Khalistan Liberation Front, Lakhbir Singh, alias Rode, in Punjab’s Moga district, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. The National Investigation Agency special court in Mohali has ordered the confiscation of land belonging to designated terrorist and Pakistan-based self-styled chief of banned Khalistan Liberation Front, Lakhbir Singh, alias Rode, in Punjab’s Moga district. (HT Photo)

The land is at Kothe Gurupura village near Smalsar in Baghapurana tehsil of Moga district.

The court ordered the confiscation of the land under Section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, under which a judge can confiscate moveable and immoveable property of a proclaimed offender involved in serious crimes.

The order came in a case registered by the NIA on October 1, 2021, under the Explosive Substances Act, UAPA, NDPS Act and the IPC. Originally, the FIR was registered on September 16, 2021, under the Explosive Substances Act at Jalalabad police station in a case involving a tiffin bomb blast. The explosion occurred near Punjab National Bank at Jalalabad in Fazilka district at 7.57pm on September 15, 2021.

The probe found Lakhbir Singh masterminded the blast in connivance with his Pakistan-based handlers. He played a key role in sending arms, ammunition, custom-made tiffin bombs, grenades, explosives as well as drugs, to carry out terrorist acts, particularly bomb blasts.

Lakhbir Singh, who was listed as “individual terrorist” under the UAPA, had fled to Pakistan around 1996. The NIA is investigating six terror-related cases against him from 2021-23.

His criminal dossier includes armed attacks on law enforcement personnel, orchestrating IED and bomb blasts, targeted killings of members of the minority community, extortion, fundraising for terrorist operations, and instilling terror among the public.

Nine accused, including Lakhbir, have been formally charged in this case.

