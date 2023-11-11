NIA files 3rd chargesheet in terror gangster nexus case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a second supplementary chargesheet against four accused in a case related to a nexus between the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist group and the organised criminal gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, an official said. The chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court against Darman Singh alias “Darmanjot Kahlon”, Parveen Wadhwa alias “Prince”, Yudhvir Singh alias “Sadhu”, and Vikas Singh, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court against Darman Singh alias “Darmanjot Kahlon”, Parveen Wadhwa alias “Prince”, Yudhvir Singh alias “Sadhu”, and Vikas Singh, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The official said all the accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The spokesperson said Kahlon is one of the key links between Canada-based BKI operative Lakhbir Singh alias “Landa” and Lawrence Bishnoi’s terror and crime syndicate.

Operating from the United States, he has been actively involved in a range of criminal activities, including the smuggling of weapons, explosives and heroin into India from Pakistan, the official said.

The official said Prince is one of the associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate. “Prince was a linchpin in the dissemination of vital information among the members of the terror gang. Investigations indicate that he was instrumental in coordinating communication channels, enabling seamless interactions among gang members, even those incarcerated in different Jails.” Sadhu has figured as the chief arms procurer for the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate. “Sadhu’s role and expertise extends to facilitating the procurement of arms and ammunition from foreign countries,” the spokesperson said.

The official said Vikas Singh is another associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has been involved in providing sanctuary to different gang members involved in executing terror attacks and criminal operations across multiple states. “Notably, he provided safe harbour to the gang members responsible for the RPG terror attack at the Punjab Police State Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.” The official said the agency has seized arms, ammunition and other incriminatory digital devices and documents from the accused. The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up across Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which were being used to harbour gangsters and store weapons, the spokesperson said. On March 24, the NIA filed its initial charge sheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary charge sheet on August 9 against three more individuals.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!