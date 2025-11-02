NIA finds Aadhaar cards, pictures from 3 Pahalgam attack terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered Aadhaar cards, photographs and Facebook account details of several people from the mobile phones of three Pakistani terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, officials familiar with the probe have said. The agency has found end-to-end encrypted communications among the three terrorists and their handler based in Pakistan, who planned and organised the Pahalgam attack, officials said, adding that it may take up to one and a half months for these communications to be deciphered and file a chargesheet. The Pahalgam attack had left 26 civilians dead.

Three terrorists — Suleiman Shah, Hamza Afghani alias Afghan and Jibran — who shot dead 25 tourists and a pony operator on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam were killed by security forces during an encounter on July 28 in Dachigam forest area. Union home minister Amit Shah confirmed in Parliament on July 29 that the terrorists were from Pakistan and belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Two Pahalgam locals — Bashir Ahmad Jothar and Parvez Ahmad Jothar — were also arrested earlier in June for harbouring and assisting the terrorists.

Police had recovered two mobile phones, a satellite phone, one M4 carbine, two AK-47 rifles and their Pakistani identity documents from the encounter site, which were sent for forensic and digital analysis to identify the facilitators based in Pakistan, other LeT and The Resistance Front (TRF) secret operatives based in the Valley and other details.

“The National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhi Nagar, has recently shared the digital analysis report of three terrorists’ mobile phones, which reveals incriminating evidence against Bashir and Parvaiz Jothar and also certain Aadhaar cards, Facebook IDs and photographs, which are being further investigated,” said an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

Besides, the officer said, the federal agency has found end-to-end encrypted communications among the three terrorists and their handler based in Pakistan, who planned and organised the Pahalgam attack. These communications need more time to be deciphered, they added.

Therefore, an officer said, the agency will now need more time, at least 45 more days, to file a chargesheet in the Pahalgam probe.

A further analysis of these documents will provide more clues about involvement of other LeT/TRF operatives in the Pahalgam attack, this officer said.

“We are also in the process of decrypting with the help of experts the end-to-end encrypted communications between the three terrorists and their handler in Pakistan, who we believe primarily orchestrated and supervised the terror strike,” said a second officer, without naming the handler.

Officials said the agency is also waiting for reports on devices seized by Jammu and Kashmir police in different anti-terror operations against TRF that may provide clues to Pahalgam link.

It is also in the process of recording before the courts the statements of tourists who witnessed the attack and are vital for creating the sequence of that day.