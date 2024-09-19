NIA initiates PO proceedings against Chandigarh grenade blast mastermind Passia

Special NIA court here has initiated proclamation proceedings against fugitive gangsters Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 besides relevant sections of the Arms Act registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 10, 2023. Special NIA court here has initiated proclamation proceedings against fugitive gangsters Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge in the Chandigarh grenade blast case. (Ht File)

Notably, a day after a blast at a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh, last week, a social media post under the name of US-based Khalistan gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, had claimed responsibility for the explosion claiming to have targeted a retired superintendent of police Jaskirat Singh Chahal to avenge encounters during the decade of militancy in Punjab.

In the present case, it was alleged that both Ramandeep Singh of Baba Ram Lal Nagar, Ferozepur and Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia alias Jora of village Passia, Ajnala, along with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Harwinder Singh alias Rinda; have been raising funds via hawala.

The module is allegedly sending arms, ammunition and explosives using the smuggling network in Punjab for carrying out terror attacks and target killings of businessmen/politicians to create terror in the minds of the people of India and with the intention to revive terrorism in Punjab.

According to NIA, they have also been recruiting new members of BKI by assuring them of pecuniary benefits and giving assurance of settling in Canada.

Special NIA court of Manjot Kaur, last month, had issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against accused Ramandeep Singh and Happy Passia but those were received back unexecuted.

“This court is satisfied that the above stated accused persons have concealed themselves at undisclosed locations and are deliberately evading their arrest and their presence cannot be procured through non-bailable warrants of arrest. Hence, proclamation under section 82 CrPC against accused Ramandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh be issued returnable for September 26, 2024”, the NIA court order read.