NIA investigating Nalagarh bomb blast: Sukhu

A day after National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Nalagarh to visit the explosion spot, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that NIA is investigating the Nalagarh bomb blast in Solan district, and anything regarding the perpetrators of the incident will be known once the agency submits its report A day after National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Nalagarh to visit the explosion spot, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that NIA is investigating the Nalagarh bomb blast in Solan district, and anything regarding the perpetrators of the incident will be known once the agency submits its report (HT File)

Sukhu on Saturday said this while talking to the mediapersons after laying the foundation stone of the Centre of Excellence for divyangjan (differently-abled) in Kandaghat in Solan district. He said the state forensic experts have taken samples from the site, and CCTV footage of the area is also being scanned. “Since the matter is under investigation, anything regarding the perpetrators of the incident could be revealed only after the NIA submits its report,” he added.

He said, “The NIA, Punjab Police, and Himachal Police are investigating the Nalagarh blast case, and the FSL report is also awaited. There was old scrap material at the blast site, and all aspects are being investigated.”

The blast took place near the police station at Nalagarh on Thursday morning, officials said, adding that the explosion created a two-and-a-half-foot deep crater. However, no casualty or injury to anyone was reported.

Babbar Khalsa International and Punjab Sovereignty Alliance, in a social media post, which is yet to be verified, have claimed responsibility for the explosion. The post claimed that an improvised explosive device was used for the blast, and it was in retaliation for the Himachal Pradesh Police “not taking action against smuggling of synthetic drugs manufactured in Himachal into Punjab.” It warned that if no action is taken in the matter, “IEDs would be planted in vehicles and headquarters of the police administration.”

A case has been registered at Nalagarh Police Station under BNS Sections 324(4) (mischief) and 125 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and the Explosive Substances Act, the police had said.

Law and order situation in state has collapsed: Sehjal

Senior BJP leader and former minister Dr Rajiv Sehjal attacked the state Congress government regarding the blast in Nalagarh, the NIA investigation, and the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the area.

He alleged that such incidents in an industrial and sensitive area like Nalagarh clearly indicate that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed and the government has utterly failed to control the situation.

He raised questions about the posting of DSP Bhishma Thakur in Nalagarh, stating that DSP Thakur had retired in January 2024, yet he was given a two-year extension and posted in an extremely sensitive area like Nalagarh. “This decision is completely incomprehensible from both an administrative and security point of view,” he added.

