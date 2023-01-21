NIA probes money transactions linked to US-based gangster Bal’s aide Maano

Three days after Khanna police claimed to have busted the target killing and extortion module operated by a United States-based gangster with links to the international terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International with the arrest of 13 accused, including a woman, National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Khanna and initiated investigation.

Inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana zone) Kaustubh Sharma said that the Khanna police have shared details with the NIA about arrested accused, recovered weapons and ammunition.

The NIA concentrated on gangster Amrit Bal’s loyalist Daljit Kaur alias Maano of Jadu Nangal in Amritsar. The NIA team enquired about money transactions made by the gangsters hiding in foreign countries.

The IG added that one of the accused, Harsimranjit Singh, who is a truck driver, had smuggled weapons for the module. The accused had used to hide the weapons in his truck while transporting the materials here and there.

Further, he added that all 13 accused were assigned tasks by Amrit Bal. Daljit Kaur Maano used to convey the orders of Amrit Bal to the rest of the members of the module.

The Khanna police had busted the target killing and extortion module operated by a US-based gangster with links to the international terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International with the arrest of 13 accused, including a woman on Wednesday. According to the police, at least 14 political and religious leaders of Punjab were on the target of the accused.

A NIA team is already conducting investigation in the 2021 Ludhiana Court Complex Bomb blast case and on Friday they had conducted raids at different places of Punjab. Earlier in November 2022, the NIA had conducted multiple raids at various places in Punjab on Tuesday to unearth the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug peddlers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON