Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIA raids 12 locations in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 20, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Searches were conducted at the homes of over ground workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted multiple raids at 12 locations across Jammu region in a case pertaining to infiltration of LeT and JeM terrorists,

A total of 12 locations in Jammu district were searched as part of the operation, and several incriminatory materials linking the terrorists with OGWs were seized. (ANI)
A total of 12 locations in Jammu district were searched as part of the operation, and several incriminatory materials linking the terrorists with OGWs were seized. (ANI)

“Based on information regarding infiltration of active terrorists into Indian territory from across the border, the NIA carried out multiple searches across Jammu,” said an official spokesperson

Searches were conducted at the homes of over ground workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these outfits were also searched as part of the action taken by the anti-terror agency in the case RC-04/2024/NIA/JMU. The case is linked with the series of attacks carried out by terrorists on security forces and civilians some months ago as part of a larger criminal conspiracy by terror organisations to wage a war against the Government of India.

A total of 12 locations in Jammu district were searched as part of the operation, and several incriminatory materials linking the terrorists with OGWs were seized. NIA teams are examining the material to unravel the terror conspiracy.

The action followed information received by NIA regarding infiltration of LeT and JeM terrorists

Into India through the international Border and Line of Control (LoC). Reports suggested that the terrorists were facilitated by OGWs and terror associates living in border areas. Besides providing logistical support, food, shelter and money, the suspects were involved in guiding the terrorists through the difficult terrains of Jammu province to ensure their safe passage. The terrorists were then believed to have made their way to the hinterland districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, and also to the Kashmir valley.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On