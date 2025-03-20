NIA raids 12 locations in Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted multiple raids at 12 locations across Jammu region in a case pertaining to infiltration of LeT and JeM terrorists, A total of 12 locations in Jammu district were searched as part of the operation, and several incriminatory materials linking the terrorists with OGWs were seized. (ANI)

“Based on information regarding infiltration of active terrorists into Indian territory from across the border, the NIA carried out multiple searches across Jammu,” said an official spokesperson

Searches were conducted at the homes of over ground workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these outfits were also searched as part of the action taken by the anti-terror agency in the case RC-04/2024/NIA/JMU. The case is linked with the series of attacks carried out by terrorists on security forces and civilians some months ago as part of a larger criminal conspiracy by terror organisations to wage a war against the Government of India.

A total of 12 locations in Jammu district were searched as part of the operation, and several incriminatory materials linking the terrorists with OGWs were seized. NIA teams are examining the material to unravel the terror conspiracy.

The action followed information received by NIA regarding infiltration of LeT and JeM terrorists

Into India through the international Border and Line of Control (LoC). Reports suggested that the terrorists were facilitated by OGWs and terror associates living in border areas. Besides providing logistical support, food, shelter and money, the suspects were involved in guiding the terrorists through the difficult terrains of Jammu province to ensure their safe passage. The terrorists were then believed to have made their way to the hinterland districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, and also to the Kashmir valley.