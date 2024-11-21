NIA raids 8 locations in Jammu region in narco-terror fund case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided eight locations in Jammu region on Thursday in connection with a case involving terrorist infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided eight locations in Jammu region on Thursday in connection with a case involving terrorist infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational photo)

Police sources said that the NIA along with the local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted the raids at the locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.

“The NIA raids are aimed at dismantling the network of OGWs (over ground workers) aiding infiltration attempts and at the same time gathering critical intelligence on individuals linked to terror activities in the region,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

The search is targeted at OGWs, who play a key role in supporting terrorist activities by providing them information and logistical support.

On Wednesday, the probe agency arrested an accused wanted in a 2020 Kashmir narco-terror case linked with a conspiracy of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist organisations to procure and sell drugs to raise funds for promoting terrorism, the NIA said.

Muneer Ahmad Banday, who had been evading arrest for the past four years, was a key part of the conspiracy, aimed at generating funds to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

The funds were to be used for the furtherance of terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir through a network of OGWs.

“The conspiracy, involving operatives of banned terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) came to light in June 2020 when the Handwara (Kupwara) police registered a case following the seizure of 2kg of heroin and ₹20 lakh during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge,” the NIA said.

The agency is continuing with its investigations to dismantle the narco-terror network and destroy the root of the terror funding in the country, particularly in Kashmir.