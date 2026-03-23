NIA raids 9 locations in J&K in Red Fort car blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted synchronised raids at nine locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the November 10, 2025, Red Fort car bomb blast case, officials said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted synchronised raids at nine locations in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, Rafiabad in Baramulla district, and various places in Kulgam and Srinagar districts in connection with the Red Fort car blast case. (HT file photo)

The multi-agency operation, conducted alongside local security forces, is underway.

According to NIA officials, the searches are being conducted under case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI. The locations being searched include the Handwara area of Kupwara district, Rafiabad in Baramulla district, and various places in Kulgam and Srinagar districts.

The blast, which shook the national capital last year, killed 11 people and injured several others when an explosives-laden car detonated outside the monument. The explosion was triggered by suicide bomber Umer Un Nabi, a doctor and assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, who was also killed in the explosion.

The NIA has so far arrested 11 people in connection with the terror conspiracy. In February, the central counter-terror agency formally arrested two operatives—Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar. Investigations showed the duo had supplied weapons to the prime accused.

According to the NIA, the blast conspiracy was masterminded by Umer along with other accused, including Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, and Adeel Ahmed Rather. Five other accused provided shelter and logistical support to the main conspirators. These nine accused were arrested earlier from various locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana as the agency works to unveil the complete network behind the terror attack.