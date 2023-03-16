Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab

NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 16, 2023 01:08 AM IST

In follow up operations in 2022, searches were conducted by NIA at 14 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua and neighbouring Punjab in a terror-related case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Punjab in a terror-related case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Punjab in a terror-related case. (PTI File Photo)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Punjab in a terror-related case. (PTI File Photo)

In June last year, the NIA had registered a suo motu case against OGWs (terror operatives) and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates besides off-shoots, who were operating under various pseudo names on the commands of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, said an NIA spokesperson.

In follow up operations in 2022, searches were conducted at 14 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua.

“The case relates to terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations to radicalise youth of J&K and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events,” he said.

The accused were also found involved in spreading terror in J&K via cyber space, he added.

During investigations, 12 suspects were identified, who were in touch with different Pakistan-based handlers.

On Tuesday, searches were conducted at 11 locations belonging to the 12 suspects across J&K in the districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and at one location in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, said the spokesperson.

“Digital devices and incriminating material were seized from these locations on Tuesday. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out