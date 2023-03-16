NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Punjab in a terror-related case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Punjab in a terror-related case. (PTI File Photo)

In June last year, the NIA had registered a suo motu case against OGWs (terror operatives) and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates besides off-shoots, who were operating under various pseudo names on the commands of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, said an NIA spokesperson.

In follow up operations in 2022, searches were conducted at 14 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua.

“The case relates to terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations to radicalise youth of J&K and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events,” he said.

The accused were also found involved in spreading terror in J&K via cyber space, he added.

During investigations, 12 suspects were identified, who were in touch with different Pakistan-based handlers.

On Tuesday, searches were conducted at 11 locations belonging to the 12 suspects across J&K in the districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and at one location in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, said the spokesperson.

“Digital devices and incriminating material were seized from these locations on Tuesday. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” he added.