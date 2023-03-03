NIA stops singer Mankirt Aulakh from flying to Dubai, question him for 2 hours

National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday stopped singer Mankirt Aulakh from flying to Dubai at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali. The singer, who was questioned on his ‘links with gangsters’ in the aftermath of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, apparently didn’t have permission to fly abroad. The singer, who was questioned on his ‘links with gangsters’ in the aftermath of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, apparently didn’t have permission to fly abroad. (HT File Photo)

A senior officer at the airport, who did not wish to be named, said as the singer didn’t have permission to fly abroad his passport was taken.

At around 3 pm, Aulakh, along with his five friends, reached the airport to fly to Dubai. The NIA team also reached the airport and stopped Aulakh from flying, and also took away his passport. His five friends also didn’t board the flight and returned to their residences. The flight was scheduled to leave at 4:15 pm, the officer said.

NIA also questioned Aulakh for two hours at its office in Chandigarh and told him not to go abroad without their permission, the official said.

Later in the evening, Aulakh released a video on social media stating that his show was booked in Vii club in Dubai, but he could not reach the venue due to some technical reasons. “I will soon announce the new dates for the event,” he said.

Last year in December, a special investigating team (SIT) probing the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala questioned Aulakh for five hours.

Aulakh was questioned over his “links with gangsters” and some facts related to Moose Wala’s killing.

Aulakh’s name had cropped up during the murder probe and his pictures with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the key accused in the case, were widely shared.