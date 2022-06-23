NIA team raids house of Punjab-based terror suspect in Ludhiana

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a raid at the house of Bhupinder Singh Saini in Bhattian Bet yillage of Salem Tabri and searched for hours. A Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) team also questioned his family members.

The NIA team also conducted raids in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Tarntaran.

Bupinder Singh Saini was one of the four Punjab-based terror suspects caught with explosives in Karnal in first week of May. He had left the house by informing the family that he was going to pay obeisance at Sri Hazur Sahib located in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The NIA team also checked the empty plots located near Saini’s residence.

Karnal police had recovered explosives from the possession of Bhupinder Singh and three others. The explosives were smuggled into the country’s border from Pakistan. A most-wanted terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is believed to be in Pakistan, had sent the consignment using a drone from across the border.

More news in brief

SKM to protest against Agnipath scheme

Ludhiana The farmers’ unions have joined the protesting youngsters who are up in arms against the government following the announcement of the Agnipath scheme. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan, in a press statement on Thursday, said the farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha would stage a protest against this move on Friday morning outside the office of deputy commissioner (DC) and also handover a memorandum for roll back of the scheme. As per the Agnipath scheme, only 25 percent of jawans (Agniveers) will be retained, whilethe rest of recruits will be sent back after the completion of a four-year term. On discharge, Agniveers will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of approximately ₹11.71 lakh without any pension or gratuity.

Road from Doraha to Neelon closed for traffic for 24 days

Ludhiana As the railway is constructing Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and is to place open web Girder bridge on Neelon canal near Doraha, the traffic movement on National Highway-5 between Doraha and Neelon bridge will remain affected from June 24 (6am) till July 18 (12am). The 9-km-long stretch from Doraha to Neelon junction will be closed for traffic movement for around 24 days. To create awareness about the same, the police have uploaded the map on their social media page, highlighting the routes that commuters can take to reach their destination while travelling between Ludhiana and Ropar. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harvinder Singh said that the commuters can either travel via Beeja – Samrala or they can take National Highway-44 to Sahnewal, and then reach Neelon junction via Kohara. He said the police will coordinate with the PWD department and will make arrangements accordingly to manage the movement of traffic on the diverted routes.