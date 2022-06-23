NIA team raids house of Punjab-based terror suspect in Ludhiana
A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a raid at the house of Bhupinder Singh Saini in Bhattian Bet yillage of Salem Tabri and searched for hours. A Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) team also questioned his family members.
The NIA team also conducted raids in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Tarntaran.
Bupinder Singh Saini was one of the four Punjab-based terror suspects caught with explosives in Karnal in first week of May. He had left the house by informing the family that he was going to pay obeisance at Sri Hazur Sahib located in Nanded, Maharashtra.
The NIA team also checked the empty plots located near Saini’s residence.
Karnal police had recovered explosives from the possession of Bhupinder Singh and three others. The explosives were smuggled into the country’s border from Pakistan. A most-wanted terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is believed to be in Pakistan, had sent the consignment using a drone from across the border.
More news in brief
SKM to protest against Agnipath scheme
Ludhiana The farmers’ unions have joined the protesting youngsters who are up in arms against the government following the announcement of the Agnipath scheme. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan, in a press statement on Thursday, said the farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha would stage a protest against this move on Friday morning outside the office of deputy commissioner (DC) and also handover a memorandum for roll back of the scheme. As per the Agnipath scheme, only 25 percent of jawans (Agniveers) will be retained, whilethe rest of recruits will be sent back after the completion of a four-year term. On discharge, Agniveers will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of approximately ₹11.71 lakh without any pension or gratuity.
Road from Doraha to Neelon closed for traffic for 24 days
Ludhiana As the railway is constructing Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and is to place open web Girder bridge on Neelon canal near Doraha, the traffic movement on National Highway-5 between Doraha and Neelon bridge will remain affected from June 24 (6am) till July 18 (12am). The 9-km-long stretch from Doraha to Neelon junction will be closed for traffic movement for around 24 days. To create awareness about the same, the police have uploaded the map on their social media page, highlighting the routes that commuters can take to reach their destination while travelling between Ludhiana and Ropar. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harvinder Singh said that the commuters can either travel via Beeja – Samrala or they can take National Highway-44 to Sahnewal, and then reach Neelon junction via Kohara. He said the police will coordinate with the PWD department and will make arrangements accordingly to manage the movement of traffic on the diverted routes.
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
