NIA gets two days to quiz fresh accused in Sector-10 grenade attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been granted two days to interrogate a fresh accused in the Sector-10 grenade attack whose name appeared in the disclosure statement of a co-accused. According to NIA, Abhijot is associated with Rinda's gang and his name surfaced in the disclosure statement of co-accused Rohan.

The accused, Abhijot Singh, alias Bubby, was not named in the FIR. But after investigation, sufficient evidence has been collected qua his involvement in the crime, the agency said in its application before an NIA court while seeking his custody.

The agency’s application came weeks after it submitted the chargesheet in the September 2024 case against US-based gangster-turned-Khalistani leader Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda in March.

The chargesheet also names accused Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who had allegedly hurled the hand grenade at the Sector-10 house on September 10, 2024, on the directions of Passia and Rinda.

After the attack, Harpreet allegedly claimed responsibility for the explosion, targeting a retired Punjab Police official whom they believed stayed in the house on rent.

Thorough probe required to unravel entire conspiracy: Court

Allowing two-day custody during a hearing on Monday, the NIA court said, “The accused has been produced after formally arresting him and a request of police custody is made inter alia, urging that in fact he was the person who brought co-accused Rohan Masih to Chandigarh on August 17 and 18, 2024, and managed bike with fake number plate for recce of House Number 575, Sector 10-D, Chandigarh.”

“Moreover, he has played a vital role in execution of the conspiracy in this case. Therefore, a detailed and thorough investigation is required to unravel the entire conspiracy and to recover the keys of motorcycle as well as arms ammunition and explosives which might be in his exclusive knowledge,” the court noted.

The defence counsel argued that there was nothing on record to show that the accused had conspired with the co-accused in the alleged crime.

However, the NIA court held that since, from the investigation till date, it had emerged that accused had an active role in this crime, associated with co-accused Rohan Masih and recoveries as detailed above were to be effected from him, certainly, his custodial interrogation was needed. Consequently, there was merit in this request for police remand and it’s hereby allowed.

The case will next be heard on April 9, when accused Abhijot will be produced in court again.