Nigerian woman sentenced to 10-year RI in drugs case

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harjit Kaur Kaleke on Thursday sentenced a Nigerian woman to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) convicting her for smuggling heroin in Mohali.

The court also fined her ₹1 lakh and in default to pay the fine, the convict will have to further undergo imprisonment of one year.

Joye Cheeka Ozuma of Nigeria was arrested by the Mohali Special Task Force (STF) in May 2018 near Nature Park in Phase 9 following a tip-off. The STF recovered 1kg heroin from her possession.

According to the case, the woman came to India on a business visa in 2015 and sold readymade garments in Delhi, Noida and Tripura, but to earn extra money, she started smuggling drugs.