Nigerians key players in HP’s well-oiled narco network

While the Himachal Pradesh government struggles to contain the burgeoning narcotic smuggling, foreigners, particularly Nigerians, are fuelling the drug trade in the hill state popular as Dev Bhoomi – the abode of Gods.

In HP Police data, Nigerians have emerged as the biggest players in HP’s hard drugs market. From 2017 to 2021, of the total foreign nationals arrested for involvement in the drug trade, 36 were Nigerians, which makes up 50% of the total arrests. Fifteen people were from other African countries, 14 Europeans, four Americans, two from the Middle East and only one from other Asian country.

Most of the Nigerians supplying drugs to Himachal are operating from Delhi. In the last few years, Nigerian dealers have captured a large chunk of Himachal drug trade with high value contraband like cocaine and developed a network of local peddlers.

Jailbreaking mobile phones, using courier service is smugglers’ MO

To escape the police radar, smugglers are jailbreaking mobile phones to hide call logs and as a result, their original numbers do not figure on the card details record (CDR).

Jailbreaking is a process of exploiting the flaws of a locked-down electronic device to install software other than what the manufacturer has made available for that device.

Their other mode of illegal deals and transactions are internet calls, mostly on WhatsApp and other instant messaging platforms. The foreign traffickers are also using courier services to dispatch their consignments.

Nigerians from Delhi are actively involved in the smuggling of chitta (adulterated heroin) into Himachal, resulting in manifold increase in the trade. Addicts, mainly teenagers, are forming chains by introducing others and turning into peddlers to afford the contraband which costs between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000 for 10 gram. Majority of the peddlers from Himachal are in the age group of 16 to 26 years, data shows.

“There are three types of networks active in Himachal. One is being run by Punjab-based smugglers, the other by Africans and the third one is being operated from Uttar Pradesh. The arrest of Nigerians has helped in breaking the chain. Our main focus is to nab the smugglers, along with local conduits,” said Gaurav Singh, superintendent of police, narcotic control wing. He himself during his tenure as Kullu district police chief had nabbed 30 Nigerians from Delhi. In the last five years, the police have arrested 8,122 Indians and 80 foreign nationals under the NDPS Act.

Synthetic drugs make inroads in rural regions

Chitta has made inroads in the rural pockets of HP, mainly in Shimla, Kangra, Una, Sirmaur and Solan. The problem is more acute in the areas bordering Punjab.

“Chitta smugglers have spread their tentacles in the rural regions. The government needs to play a more proactive role in the coming days as the problem is compounding,” said Narendra Chauhan, president of Anti-Drug Force, an NGO based in Rohru that motivates women and youth to fight against drug menace.

“Our NGO runs awareness campaigns in the rural regions with the support from a team of doctors. We educate youngsters and women about the ill-effects of drugs,” he added.

“Not only men, but young women too are into drug abuse. The number of visitors at our outdoor patient department (OPD) is increasing day by day. We are even arranging special OPDs only for the addicts,” said Dinesh Dutt Sharma, head of psychiatry department at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Dr Sanjay Pathak, CEO, state mental health authority, said, “Multiple drug usage among addicts is on the rise these days. About 40% calls received on the drug prevention helpline are related to such cases.”

Spike in charas, opium use

Remote regions of Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts are famous for opium and cannabis cultivation. Over the years, different strategies have been evolved to curb the trade, but not much success has been attained. In the late 80s, foreigners visiting Kullu taught villagers how to extract intoxicant resin from cannabis. With them entered the foreign drug mafia and scores of villagers started making livelihood out of this practice. Police investigators have also found hybrid cannabis plants growing in interior regions of Kullu.

Strategies adopted by police

The state police have launched ‘Drug Free Himachal’ app that educates users about the harmful effects of narcotics. It has been downloaded by 40,000 people so far. The police are also running an SMS campaign.

“We are constantly reviewing depositions by cops as witnesses in courts to ensure speedy trials in the NDPS cases. Attempts have been made for stricter norms pertaining to bail and confirming identities of sureties,” said Sanjay Kundu, HP director general of police .

The police have introduced ‘Register 29’ in all police stations of the state to keep tabs on the drug smugglers and their conduits. The police carried out a financial investigation in 22 cases and properties worth ₹12 crore were attached as well.

“We are concerned about the involvement of foreigners in the illicit drug trade in HP. Out of 72 foreigners arrested between 2017-21, seven have jumped bail. We are taking steps to ensure that their trials are held speedily,” Kundu added.

