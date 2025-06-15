Nightclubs reopen in Panchkula amid heightened police vigil

Following a year-long hiatus, nightclubs in Panchkula’s Sector 5 have reopened after being permitted to operate till 3 am. Following their reopening, the clubs were thoroughly inspected through the night under the supervision of Panchkula ACP (Law and Order) Surender Singh Dudy, accompanied by the Sector-5 SHO and other officials. (HT Photo)

Approximately half a dozen such establishments began functioning from Friday night, recording significant crowds.

ACP Dudy issued stern instructions to club owners to comply with government instructions regarding late-night operations, warning of legal action in case of any negligence.

They were advised not to take any new food/drink orders after 2.30 am, and shut down music systems strictly by 3 am. Installation of high-quality CCTV cameras, police verification of staff and maintaining detailed guest records are mandatory.

Club owners were strictly warned against allowing the use of hookahs and instructed to ensure their bouncers do not behave rudely with customers.

Club managers were directed to share any information regarding illicit activities or anti-social elements within their premises. “The use of drugs in clubs will not be tolerated,” he cautioned.

Police teams also assessed the crowd management and security arrangements put in place by the club owners, who were asked to report any threat or extortion calls from criminals.

Female cops to ensure safety of women

Following a review on Saturday, the ACP said as many as 20 policemen will be deployed outside night clubs, and routine patrolling will also be conducted.

To ensure the safety and security of women, a dedicated Durga Shakti team, comprising female police personnel, will also be deployed.

Placement of additional checkposts during night hours is also being evaluated.

ACP Dudy further stated that in case of any untoward incident late at night or information about anti-social elements, roads leading to these clubs will be sealed to prevent escapes.

It is noteworthy that Haryana’s 2024 excise policy prohibited bars/pubs in all districts, barring Gurugram and Faridabad, from operating beyond 12 am. However, under fresh regulations, clubs offering liquor can now operate until 3 am.

As per Abhinav Bansal, a club owner, the 12 am deadline last year resulted in significant losses for club owners, as customers typically arrived late at night, forcing most clubs to remain closed for a year.

In neighbouring Chandigarh, bars are permitted to remain open until 1 am, with an option to extend their hours till 3 am against an additional fee. Similar deadline exists in Mohali, with extension till 3 am possible upon payment of a special fee of ₹25 lakh.