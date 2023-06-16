Ludhiana: Nihang chased, hacked to death on street, two held

A 30-year-old Nihang was hacked to death near Daba police station in Ludhiana on Thursday night, police said. According to police, one of the accused used to keep a bad eye on the sister of the victim, identified as Baldev Singh alias Jassa, following which they had indulged in a clash in Ludhiana. (Stock photo)

Hours after the murder, the police arrested two accused and recovered sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

According to police, one of the accused used to keep a bad eye on the sister of the victim, identified as Baldev Singh alias Jassa, following which they had indulged in a clash. Due to the rivalry, the accused murdered Baldev, police said.

The accused have been identified as Prince, 20, of New Shimlapuri and Ankit, 20, of Gill colony. At the time of the incident, several locals were present there, but nobody tried to intervene.

Baldev family told the police that he was unwell and going to see a doctor when the bike- borne assailants intercepted him on Sua road and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

Baldev, who worked as a driver, ran for his life, but the assailants hacked him to death on the street before fleeing.

The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Kulwinder Singh of Gill Colony of Daba, father of the victim, stated that Prince used to keep a bad eye on his daughter. Baldev had objected to it.

Kulwinder said that Baldev, along with residents of his colony, was distributing sweetened water at on Wednesday when he had an argument with Prince and Ankit. He indulged in a clash with them, but the locals intervened and dispersed them. The accused had left the spot threatening him.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the police arrested the accused on Friday morning. A case under section 302 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Police station Daba.

Baldev also had a criminal record and at least ten FIRs of petty crimes such as thefts were registered against him.

