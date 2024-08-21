Nihang killed in ‘accidental’ firing: cops

A Nihang was allegedly shot dead during mohalla (traditional procession by nihangs) taken out at Baba Bakala during Mela Rakhar Punya on Tuesday, police said. The firing happened when the nihangs, riding on horses, were passing through a narrow lane at Baba Bakala during Mela Rakhar Punya on Tuesday (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Baba Hira Singh alias Killi Baba, a resident of Dyal village of Tarn Taran district and was associated with Baba Joga Singh-led Tarna Dal.

“On the last day of Rakhar Punya, the nihang organisations were taking out mohalla. A firing incident took place when the nihangs riding on horses were passing through a narrow lane. The nihangs had gathered at one place when the sound of the gun going off was heard. When the procession moved forward, one of the nihang fell from the horse after sustaining a bullet injury. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the injury”, said Charanjit Singh Sohal, SSP (Amritsar Rural).

“As per our preliminary investigation, it was an accidental fire. Doctors have also verified it. We have also watched the CCTV footage of the spot. As per the people present at the spot, two shots were fired, but police have been able to confirm only one. The investigation is going on,” he added.

“Police is in the process of taking statements and will proceed accordingly. The dead body is being sent to Amritsar for post-mortem”, the SSP added.

Unconfirmed reports have also surfaced that two nihang groups clashed before the firing incident. Police have denied any reports of a clash and added that a “probe was on.”