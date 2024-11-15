Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nine district police chiefs among 38 officers transferred in J&K

ByPress Trust of India
Nov 15, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Six of 10 districts in Jammu division get new SSPs, including Virendra Kumar Manhas and Sandeep Kumar Mehta, who have been posted as police chiefs of Samba and Doda districts.  

The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 38 police officers, including senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of nine districts, in the Union Territory (UT).

The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 38 police officers, including senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of nine districts, in the Union Territory (UT).
The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 38 police officers, including senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of nine districts, in the Union Territory (UT).

With the transfer of district police chiefs of Baramulla, Ganderbal, Handwara, Rajouri, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Reasi and police district of Awantipora, six of the 10 districts of Jammu division have got new police chiefs.

According to an order issued by principal secretary (home) Chandrakar Bharti on Thursday, 38 SSPs and SPs have been transferred, including additional SPs, commandants of armed battalions, police headquarters, traffic, security and CID wings.

Gurinderpal Singh is the new SSP of Baramulla district, while Raghav S and Gaurav Sikarwar have been posted as SSPs for Ganderbal and Rajouri, respectively.

Virendra Kumar Manhas and Sandeep Kumar Mehta have been posted as new SSPs of Samba and Doda districts, respectively.

Javed Iqbal will serve as the SSP of Kishtwar, while Shafqat Hussain and Paramveer Singh have been appointed as district police chiefs of Poonch and Reasi districts, respectively.

Mushtaq Ahmed is the new SSP of Handwara district and Sajjad Ahmad Shah has been appointed as SSP of Awantipora police district.

Bhishma Qazi has been appointed as SP City East Srinagar with Vivek Shekhar Sharma serving as SP Narwal in Jammu.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //