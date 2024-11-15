Nine district police chiefs among 38 officers transferred in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 38 police officers, including senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of nine districts, in the Union Territory (UT). The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 38 police officers, including senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of nine districts, in the Union Territory (UT).

With the transfer of district police chiefs of Baramulla, Ganderbal, Handwara, Rajouri, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Reasi and police district of Awantipora, six of the 10 districts of Jammu division have got new police chiefs.

According to an order issued by principal secretary (home) Chandrakar Bharti on Thursday, 38 SSPs and SPs have been transferred, including additional SPs, commandants of armed battalions, police headquarters, traffic, security and CID wings.

Gurinderpal Singh is the new SSP of Baramulla district, while Raghav S and Gaurav Sikarwar have been posted as SSPs for Ganderbal and Rajouri, respectively.

Virendra Kumar Manhas and Sandeep Kumar Mehta have been posted as new SSPs of Samba and Doda districts, respectively.

Javed Iqbal will serve as the SSP of Kishtwar, while Shafqat Hussain and Paramveer Singh have been appointed as district police chiefs of Poonch and Reasi districts, respectively.

Mushtaq Ahmed is the new SSP of Handwara district and Sajjad Ahmad Shah has been appointed as SSP of Awantipora police district.

Bhishma Qazi has been appointed as SP City East Srinagar with Vivek Shekhar Sharma serving as SP Narwal in Jammu.