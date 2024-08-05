Nine IAS officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Sunday transferred nine IAS officers with immediate effect. (HT File)

Alok Shekhar, additional chief secretary (ACS), rural development and panchayats, has been posted as ACS, jails, and in addition ACS, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries. Tejveer Singh, ACS, power and in addition chairman-cum-managing director (CMD), Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited, is the new ACS, local government. He will continue to hold the additional charge of ACS, industries and information technology.

Ajoy Sharma, principal secretary, health and family welfare and local government, is now principal secretary, tourism and cultural affairs, and in addition financial commissioner, forests and wildlife preservation. He has got the additional charge of principal secretary, governance reforms.

Rahul Tiwari has been posted as the new administrative secretary, housing and urban development, relieving Anurag Verma, chief secretary, of the additional charge. Tiwari has also been posted as administrative secretary, science, technology and environment, and in addition administrative secretary, power, and CMD, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.

Kumar Rahul, administrative secretary, jails, is now administrative secretary, health and family welfare, while Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has been posted as secretary, personnel and general administration and coordination, and in addition secretary, vigilance. Sapra will continue as commissioner, Rupnagar division.

Dilraj Singh, administrative secretary, transport and parliamentary affairs, has also got the charge of rural development and panchayats. Amit Dhaka will continue as administrative secretary, planning, and director, MGSIPA. Pardeep Kumar is the new commissioner of Jalandhar division.