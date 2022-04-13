Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration
Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister.
Administration is considered one of the top three positions in the Punjab Police after the director general of police and state intelligence chief.
According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma, IG, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.
BK Uppal has been been transferred as special DGP investigation, Lokpal, against the vacant post, whereas Gupreet Kaur Deo, ADGP, administration, has been posted as ADGP, community affairs division and women affairs, relieving V Neerja from the additional charge.
ADGP, Powercom, Jitendra Kumar Jain has been posted as ADGP, PSPCL, whereas SK Aasthana, who was available for posting ever since he refused to register an FIR against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in December last year as the Bureau of Investigation head, has now been posted as ADGP, policy and rules.
Praveen Kumar Sinha, awaiting posting after his transfer from as ADGP, prisons, has been posted as ADGP, Punjab Human Rights Commission.
7 more DCs transferred
The government on Tuesday transferred seven more deputy commissioners (DCs) in the state with immediate effect.
Surabhi Malik, special secretary, local government, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, in place of Varinder Kumar Sharma. Vineet Kumar, special secretary, agriculture, is the new DC, Muktsar, according to government orders. He replaces Gurpreet Singh Khaira.
Vishesh Sarangal, DC, SBS Nagar, goes to Kapurthala as such in place of Deepti Uppal.
Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, secretary, Punjab State Information Commission, has been posted as DC, SBS Nagar.
Parneet Shergill, managing director, PRTC, is the new DC, Fatehgarh Sahib, in place of Poonamdip Kaur, whereas Amrit Singh, chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority, has replaced Girish Dayalan in Ferozepur.
Moneesh Kumar, additional secretary, defence services welfare, has been posted as DC, Tarn Taran, against a vacant post. The posting orders of Varinder Kumar Sharma, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Girish Dayalan, Deepti Uppal and Poonamdip Kaur will be issued later.
-
Moosewala faces flak for calling Punjabis ‘traitors’ in his song
Chandigarh Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party leaders who have accused him of calling the people of Punjab “traitors” in his latest song. Reacting to the song, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the singer of using derogatory language and disrespecting the people of Punjab. “Moosewala has addressed 3 crore Punjabis as gaddar. He has not defamed Punjabis but also used foul language against them,” Kang claimed.
-
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
-
Chandigarh: Firm’s contract cancelled for poor maintenance of roundabout
Acting tough against the poor maintenance of roundabouts in the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday ordered cancellation of the agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 4/5-9/8 roundabout. The roundabout's maintenance was allotted to M/s Bhejo Logistic Pvt Ltd for two years from June 12, 2021, to June 11, 2023. But an inspection found the roundabout's upkeep unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.
-
Oppn slams AAP over Kejriwal’s meeting with top officials in CM Mann’s absence
Chandigarh: The opposition parties in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over reports that party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met senior officials from the state for a meeting in the capital. “Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the head only in name?” he posted. Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, however, did not see anything wrong with the state officials' meeting with the party chief.
-
Two-day Bougainvillea festival begins at NBRI
A two-day Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Festival was inaugurated today at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI). Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest while Asim Arun, minister of state (independent charge), and Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, Lucknow, were present as the guest of honour. The festival will be open to the general public on April 13 from 10 am to 5 pm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics