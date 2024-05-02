Nine new projects on Chandigarh MC’s action plan for this fiscal

Besides speeding up the implementation of the ongoing developmental projects, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) aims to start work on nine new projects in the current fiscal year after conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections. Following the Lok Sabha elections, MC plans to expedite development projects in the three quarters left . (HT file)

The city is set to elect its next member of Parliament (MP) in the last phase of the elections on June 1. With the model code of conduct (MCC) in place, the civic body has not been able to initiate any new projects, leaving only three quarters of the year to commence work.

MC officials on Wednesday submitted “Action Plan for the fiscal year 2024-25” to the UT administration, detailing the civic body’s aim to commence work on nine projects.

At first, the civic body plans to conduct geographic information system (GIS) mapping of all properties in Chandigarh to maximise recovery of property tax. The project is expected to reach its completion within this fiscal.

MC also plans to work on end-to-end automated solutions for all solid and liquid waste management plants to ensure economy in various areas, including access control, HR management and input-output management. This project is also expected get completed in this fiscal.

The corporation also plans to integrate municipal services with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to ensure data analysis. It expects to integrate at least five services by the end of fiscal. Additionally, preparation of zoning plans for all municipal lands, with an aim to rent or lease the properties for better revenue collection, is also on the cards. The project also includes removal of encroachments from the said areas.

Apart from this, the body plans to float tenders for making all major gardens of the city disabled-friendly. The 24-month-long project will be executed in Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj, Garden of Fragrance, Leisure Valley and Bougainvillea Garden. Besides, renovation work, including revamp of parking lots, landscaping of the Sector 25 and the Industrial Area crematoriums, will also be taken up.

MC also aims to construct 33 aspirational toilets with high-tech features, such as luxurious bath cubicles, touch-free flushing, breast-feeding rooms and automatic sanitary napkin incinerators.

To tackle the menace of stray cattle, the corporation also aims to increase the existing capacity of the Raipur Kalan Gaushala by construction and development of the facility’s phase-2. Additionally, the body also plans to notify new recruitment rules on the basis of Central Services Rules.

Ongoing projects to be sped up

Officials said, “MC will also finalise contracts for the 24x7 water supply project, smart parking and setting up of an integrated waste management plant at Dadumajra by the end of this fiscal. Work will also be started on strengthening the tertiary treated (TT) water network in the city and installation of solar plants on all municipal buildings.”

Officials further added that the corporation will enforce the Pet Dogs and Community Dogs Bylaws this year after notification from the UT administration. “We will hold various interaction and persuasion sessions with stakeholders and will conduct inspections so as to ensure that fire safety certificates are issued to all government institutions, schools and hospitals. Also, the legacy waste will be completely bio-mined this year and better services for door-to-door garbage collection will be rolled out,” an official said.