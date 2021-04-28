Nine patients succumb to Covid-19 in Ambala district

Nine patients admitted at various hospitals in Ambala lost the battle to Covid-19 on Tuesday, making this the highest number of single-day fatalities here since the onset of the pandemic last year.

As per the office of the civil surgeon, five patients died in the city, three in the cantonment and one in Shahzadpur; 216 patients have died of the virus to date and 29 in the past one week. The district has a fatality rate of 1.09%.

It has been learnt that one of the nine patients, a 40-year-old man, who was on Bi-PAP support, collapsed and died at the toilet of the isolation ward in the city’s civil hospital on Monday evening.

While the recovery rate is 84.16% with 382 patients recovering on Tuesday, 332 fresh cases were reported, taking the active caseload to 2,889.

Most of the patients who died were admitted at late stages and some had multiple ailments, said civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh.

Dr Sanjeev Singla, deputy civil surgeon, told the reporters, “It’s high time that residents follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. I could attribute the sudden surge to many of the mutants that have emerged overtime and symptomatic patients hiding in their homes, reporting to hospitals late.”

Meanwhile, panic spread across health circles as a patient’s attendant complained of “no availability” of O2 for her infected family member at the city’s civil hospital.

Mithun Verma, a Congress councilor from ward number 10, also alleged that the attendants of patients have to bring out the empty cylinders and replace them with filled ones, amid the unavailability of staff.

SDM (City) Sachin Gupta reached the facility to check on the scare and said, “There was some panic that the oxygen might finish and the filled cylinder won’t be available enough O2 was available with the hospital and the patient is stable.”

Eight ventilator beds available for online booking

The district administration has started online booking for 75% of available beds in government and private facilities, according to which only eight beds were vacant as on Tuesday.

These included six at the district’s largest dedicated Covid facility at Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, and two at the civil hospital in Ambala Cantt. No ventilator bed was available in the city that has been largely affected by the second wave.

To avail the facility, the patient or the attendant has to fill the required details at the dedicated portal “Ambala Hospital Covid Management” accessible from the Ambala district website.

SDM Gupta, in-charge of the initiative, said that the patient is given a window of 3 hours to arrive at the hospital, failing which the booking lapses. “It is only after the primary diagnosis and at the discretion of the doctor that the patient will be admitted,” the IAS officer said.

Utsav Shah, chief minister’s good governance associate, said that the availability numbers will be updated at least twice a day through the nodal authority at the civil surgeon’s office, who will be connected with the respective hospitals.