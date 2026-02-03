Nine POs among 172 arrested on Day 14 of anti-gangster drive

On Day 14 of the anti-gangster campaign, Punjab Police teams arrested 172 individuals, including nine proclaimed offenders (POs), after conducting 613 raids, while preventive action has been taken against 159 persons, officials said. On Day 14 of the anti-gangster campaign, Punjab Police teams arrested 172 individuals, including nine proclaimed offenders (POs), after conducting 613 raids, while preventive action has been taken against 159 persons, officials said. (Representational image)

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla, while interacting with the media after inspecting a naka in Mohali, said that the police teams have recovered 116 weapons along with 262 live cartridges and 23 magazines from the possession of arrested individuals.

“Apart from this, preventive action has been initiated against 2,311 persons, whereas 4,008 persons were verified and released after questioning,” he said, adding that police have arrested 283 POs in the last 14 days.

Overall, since the start of the campaign, the police have arrested 4,233 individuals, including gangsters and criminals associated with them, after conducting 14,382 raids.

“The police teams from all the districts, in coordination with the anti-gangster task force (AGTF), have been conducting raids at the identified and mapped locations linked to associates of gangsters,” he said.

As part of the campaign, nakas were set up under the supervision of inspectors and DSPs on Monday, and an extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious people is being conducted across the state,” he added.

He said people can anonymously report information related to wanted criminals and gangsters, and also share tips on crime and criminal activity, through the anti-gangster helpline number 93946-93946.

Meanwhile, on day 338th of the anti-drug campaign, 81 smugglers were arrested on Monday, which led to the recovery of 1.3 kg of heroin, 1053 intoxicating tablets/capsules and ₹1.23 lakh drug money.