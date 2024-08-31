Nine-month-old boy dies of snakebite

A tragic incident occurred early Friday morning in the Guru Gobind Singh Nagar area on Barota Road after a venomous snake entered a house and bit a nine-month-old boy. The child soon died of snakebite. A tragic incident occurred early Friday morning in the Guru Gobind Singh Nagar area on Barota Road after a venomous snake entered a house and bit a nine-month-old boy. The child soon died of snakebite. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Child’s father, who runs a welding shop, had gone to sleep in his room after dinner. Mattresses had been laid out on the floor for the night. Following heavy rain on Thursday night, a venomous snake managed to enter the room. The child was sleeping on the mattress alongside his mother when the snake bit him.

As the snake turned to leave, its tail brushed against the child’s mother, waking her up. To her horror, she found her child bleeding from the ear. She quickly realised what had happened and saw the snake exiting the room. She raised the alarm and rushed the child to hospital, but he succumbed on the way.

The baby’s grandfather, who is a senior Akali Dal leader, stated that his daughter and wife are currently abroad. The last rites of the child will be conducted on Sunday after they return from Australia.