Nine-year-old Ludhiana boy accidentally shoots father in moving car

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 31, 2023 03:10 AM IST

The Ludhiana-based family were in a when the child, who was sitting on the rear seat, started playing with his father’ licensed weapon before accidentally pressing the trigger

In a bizarre incident, a man sustained injuries after his nine-year-old son pulled shot him using his licensed revolver while he was driving a car.

A nine-year-old Ludhiana boy accidentally shots his father in a moving car. (HT File)
The bullet hit the man, identified as Daljit Singh of Akalgarh Khurd village, Raikot, in his back. The man was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Ludhiana rural police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Sharing details, police officials said Daljit, his wife and nine-year-old son were on their way to visit his sister when the child, who was sitting on the rear seat, started playing with Daljit’s licensed weapon. The child accidentally pressed the trigger and the bullet pierced the driver’s seat before hitting his father.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge of the Lohatbaddi police post, said the injured man was not in a condition to record his statement.

The ASI confirmed that preliminary information showed that child had accidentally opened fire from his licensed weapon.

