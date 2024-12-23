NIPER Mohali holds its first alumni meet

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali organised its first two days Global Alumni Meet which concluded on Sunday. Director professor Dulal Panda also inaugurated the alumni website of the institute. (HT photo)

The event began with the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by the director professor Dulal Panda, dean professor Tikoo, former dean professor Bansal, the first doctoral student of NIPER Anurag Sood, and president of the alumni association Ashutosh Kumar.

Professor Panda also inaugurated the alumni website of the institute.

The first panel discussion held on the occasion focussed on the innovation in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, with alumni members discussing the present trends and future breakthroughs in the two domains.

The second panel discussion was based on worldwide market and regulatory realities, as well as the relevance of entrepreneurship in the pharmaceutical industry.