NIRF rankings: PAU maintains third spot among agri institutes in India

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Aug 13, 2024 09:32 AM IST

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) maintained its third spot among the agricultural and allied sectors institutes across India, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released on Monday. The university was also ranked third in the category in the NIRF 2023 rankings.

In the overall category, the agri varsity was ranked 80th this year, as compared to the 74th spot it occupied in the rankings released in 2023. In the top 100 universities category, PAU stood 57th this year, as against 54th last year. (HT File)

In this category, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, and the National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, stood first and second, respectively.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said, “We may have been ranked third but the top two are research institutes. There are 75 agricultural universities in the country, and we are at the top.”

However, the university slipped in the other categories, which V-C Gosal attributed to the addition of new universities to the list.

In the overall category, the agri varsity was ranked 80th this year, as compared to the 74th spot it occupied in the rankings released in 2023. In the top 100 universities category, PAU stood 57th this year, as against 54th last year.

The university was ranked 30th among the top 50 state public universities, a newly introduced category.

However, the university could not make it to the top 50 research institutes this year as well. A total of four institutes from the state, including two private institutes, made it to the list.

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) stood 24th among the top 40 agricultural and allied sectors institutes.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / NIRF rankings: PAU maintains third spot among agri institutes in India
