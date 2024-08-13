 NIRF rankings: PGI retains 2nd spot for 7th year in a row - Hindustan Times
NIRF rankings: PGI retains 2nd spot for 7th year in a row

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 13, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Chandigarh’s PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the faculty and staff members for their unwavering support

For the seventh consecutive year, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has been ranked the second best medical institute in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024, announced by the Union ministry of education on Monday.

Chandigarh’s PGI has been ranking second in the NIRF rankings since 2018. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh’s PGI has been ranking second in the NIRF rankings since 2018. (HT Photo)

The premier medical institute has been ranking second since 2018.

AIIMS, New Delhi, retained its first rank, while CMC, Vellore, and NIMHANS, Bengaluru, took the third and fourth positions, respectively.

This year, PGIMER has scored 91.49 out of 100 in the teaching, learning and resources parameter, a significant improvement from 88.53 in 2023. Even in outreach and inclusivity, it bettered its score from 64.97 to 67.86.

However, it got 79.94 in research and professional practices, lower than 83.15 in the last edition. Its score also dropped from 79.79 to 78.86 in graduation outcome, and from 71.42 to 68.37 in perception.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the faculty and staff members for their unwavering support and dedication in reaching the milestone of ranking second for the seventh straight year.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
