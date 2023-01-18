Nirmal Jaura is the new DSW of PAU

Stage artist and expert of extension education Nirmal Jaura has been appointed as the director of students’ welfare (DSW) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Prior to his appointment, Jaura was working as associate director, public relations at the communication centre.

After obtaining his masters’ and doctorate in extension education from PAU, Jaura joined the university as assistant director extension education in the same department. He has been widely associated as director of TV and radio in addition to coordinating various programmes for Doordarshan.

He also has a long and fruitful stint at the Punjab University as director cultural activities, spanning 10 years. He has written more than a dozen plays, among which the play titled ‘Vaapasi’ has been the most noteworthy.

Speaking at the occasion, PAU additional director of communication Tejinder Singh Riar said Jaura’s extensive experience will lead the university from strength to strength in the spheres of sport and extra-curricular activities. Meanwhile, Jaura assured of an impeccable innings focussed on development of cultural activities, sports as well as overall welfare of the students.

Former director students welfare Ravinder Kaur Dhaliwal, head department of extension education, Anil Sharma, accompanied by other faculty members congratulated Jaura on his appointment and wished him success.