No active Covid-19 case in Punjab police in over two weeks

The Punjab police department has lost at least 78 police personnel and 18 home guard jawans to Covid-19 since March 2020
Published on Apr 01, 2022 07:48 PM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

: No active case of Covid-19 has been reported in the Punjab police department since March 14 following the recovery of two personnel infected with the deadly virus.

The department has lost at least 78 police personnel and 18 home guard jawans to coronavirus since March 2020. A total of 11,142 police personnel were infected with Covid-19.

During the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab police personnel worked on the front line and undertook various jobs from maintaining law and order situation, implementing lockdown and distribution of ration and other essential items among the needy.

The last deaths reported due to Covid-19 in the department was in February. Two police personnel had succumbed to the infection despite being fully vaccinated.

According to the office of Director General of Police (DGP), 98.5% of the police personnel have received one dose of the Covid vaccine, while around 90% have received a second dose. A total 11,750 police personnel have received booster doses also, which is 14.08% of the total 83,444 police personnel.

In Ludhiana, 92% of the police personnel along with their family members have been vaccinated, while 98% have received at least one dose.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation), police commissionerate Ludhiana, Varinder Singh Brar said that there were 15 active Covid cases in Ludhiana in January. All of them recovered and returned to their duties. A total of 17 police personnel of Ludhiana police had died of Covid-19.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

