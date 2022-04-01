No active Covid-19 case in Punjab police in over two weeks
: No active case of Covid-19 has been reported in the Punjab police department since March 14 following the recovery of two personnel infected with the deadly virus.
The department has lost at least 78 police personnel and 18 home guard jawans to coronavirus since March 2020. A total of 11,142 police personnel were infected with Covid-19.
During the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab police personnel worked on the front line and undertook various jobs from maintaining law and order situation, implementing lockdown and distribution of ration and other essential items among the needy.
The last deaths reported due to Covid-19 in the department was in February. Two police personnel had succumbed to the infection despite being fully vaccinated.
According to the office of Director General of Police (DGP), 98.5% of the police personnel have received one dose of the Covid vaccine, while around 90% have received a second dose. A total 11,750 police personnel have received booster doses also, which is 14.08% of the total 83,444 police personnel.
In Ludhiana, 92% of the police personnel along with their family members have been vaccinated, while 98% have received at least one dose.
Deputy commissioner of police (investigation), police commissionerate Ludhiana, Varinder Singh Brar said that there were 15 active Covid cases in Ludhiana in January. All of them recovered and returned to their duties. A total of 17 police personnel of Ludhiana police had died of Covid-19.
NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
The National Highways Authority of India has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways. Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates.
In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious
Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. She then approached the high court challenging the LOC issued against him and sought to quash any direction or instruction preventing her from travelling abroad.
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
Three arrested for extorting cylinder delivery person, associate in Pune
The crime branch unit II officials have nabbed three persons for abducting another person on the pretext that he was selling illegal commercial cylinders in the market and forcibly extorted ₹1 lakh from him on March 15. The complainant was taking his LPG gas cylinder distribution vehicle when he was accosted by three persons in a car and two others on a two-wheeler.
