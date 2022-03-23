Shaheed Diwas: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 'anti-corruption action line'

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday formally opened an anti-corruption helpline, which he described as ‘anti-corruption action line,’ saying that there cannot be a bigger tribute than this to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who are being remembered today on their 91st death anniversary.

On the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, we are launching an anti-corruption helpline. If someone asks you for bribe, send me its audio/video recording on 9501200200. We will take strict action against the corrupts.



Corruption free Punjab will be a true tribute to our freedom fighters pic.twitter.com/WDft5oLlcD — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 23, 2022

Opening the helpline--9501200200--Mann said people should not say ‘no’ if they are asked to pay bribe. Instead, they should make a video and send it to the given number, through WhatsApp, he suggested. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, however, also urged people to only send corruption-related clips on this number. The chief minister assured that for all other issues as well, websites will be launched and helpline numbers released.

“The complaints sent on this number will be investigated without any bias. Whoever is found guilty--officer, minister or even legislator--will be punished. I need help of all 3 crore Punjabis for this. If you help me, then believe me, we will make our state corruption-free in just one month,” Mann declared.

The now-former Sangrur MP announced last Thursday, a day after taking oath as the 17th chief minister of the border state, he will launch the helpline on March 23.

The polling for assembly elections in Punjab was held on February 20, while the counting of votes took place on March 10. The AAP, which is in power in Delhi as well, won with unprecedented numbers, bagging 92 seats in the 117-member assembly. The Congress, which got voted out, secured only 18 seats.