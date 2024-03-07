No change in electricity rates in Haryana

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Wednesday issued the tariff order for the 2024-25 financial year without proposing any hike in the existing electricity rates across all the categories of power consumers, an official spokesperson said. HERC issues tariff order for 2024-25; relief to electricity consumers. (HT File)

The HERC on Wednesday gave its order on the petition for Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) filed in HERC by power distribution corporations--Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

“The HERC has not recommended any increase in the electricity rates and the existing tariff will continue...it is a huge relief to electricity consumers,” the spokesperson said.

This ARR order will be effective from April 1.

In its detailed order, the HERC directed the Discoms to improve their operational efficiency and reduce aggregate transmission and commercial loss (AT&C) ) from 12% to 10%.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, an ARR of ₹18,621 crore has been approved for UHBVN and ₹25,642 crore for DHBVN.

“The state government will provide a subsidy of ₹5,941 crore for agricultural consumers, marking a reduction of ₹109 crore from the previous year,” the spokesperson said.

In a bid to promote green energy initiatives, HERC has reduced the green energy premium from ₹2.50 per kWh to ₹0.88 per kWh.

The concessional tariffs have been continued for industrial consumers. The concessional tariffs have also been extended to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Haryana.

