No harm in creating space for self: Selja on factions in state Cong

While reacting to factions in the Haryana Congress, party’s general secretary and former state president Kumari Selja on Thursday said that there is no harm in creating space for self in any organisation, it rather leads to dynamism in the body. The yatra is being led by Selja and general secretary Randeep Surjewala and MLA Kiran Chaudhary. (HT Photo)

She was responding to a media query during her halt at Punjabi Dharamshala in Karnal on the sixth day of ‘Jan Sandesh Yatra’. The yatra is being led by Selja and general secretary Randeep Surjewala and MLA Kiran Chaudhary.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

MLAs Pardeep Chaudhary, Shamsher Singh Gogi, Shalley Chaudhary, working presidents Suresh Matlouda, Ramkishan Gujjar and leaders Sudha Bhardwaj, Om Saluja, Pankaj Punia, and others were present.

When asked if the motive of the Yatra is to challenge former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his aides, she said there was only one faction of the Congress which includes national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former national president Rahul Gandhi.

“It doesn’t matter where everyone is working, but all are taking their message forward to make Congress strong. But I believe, in every organisation, everyone tries to create their space and there is no harm in it, rather it leads to dynamism in the body,” she said.

Selja also condemned action against Rahul and party leaders KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others during ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam and talked about her desire to contest for the Vidhan Sabha elections, instead of the Lok Sabha, and has left the final decision on the party high command.

She refused to comment on the state committees formed by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).

Amid sloganeering of “Bhaavi Mukhyamantri Kumari Selja”, she asked the party workers to prepare for the ouster of BJP-led governments in the Centre and the state.

When asked about the state government’s decision to take Haryana people to Ram Temple next month, Kiran Chaudhary hit out at the BJP for using religion for political gain.

She said that by covering all 10 Lok Sabha seats, they are taking the “Sandesh” of Rahul Gandhi and seeking “Nyay” for what was promised by the government.