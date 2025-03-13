No intel shared by Centre on ban J&K based groups: Omar

J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that no input was sought from J&K government prior to banning two J&K based groups--Awami Action Committee and Ittihad ul Muslimeen. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (File)

Omar told reporters on the sidelines of winter games in Gulmarg that he isn’t aware on what basis this ban was imposed on these two groups. “On what basis this decision was taken I am not aware. These things don’t come under the ambit of elected government. No intelligence input was shared with us. On principle we have never been in favor of such decisions.”

Omar said that after Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest he didn’t indulge in any sort of activities which demands ban. “We don’t have any knowledge on this. But we will see what we could do in this case in future.”

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that one hand central government is providing Z plus security to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and on the other hand they are banning the party which was formed by his late father Awami Action Committee (AAC). “GOI grants Z+ security to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq yet bans his party AAC along with Ittehadul Muslimeen. Is this blackmail or a larger plan to silence voices in J&K? After years of muscular policies, Kashmir needs healing touch not more repression. Such actions only deepen wounds,” Mehbooba Mufti told reporters in Srinagar. “They(centre) has adopted muscular policy for long time. Now they should stop this policy and show leniency.”

Meanwhile PDP also raised the issue of banning two religious social groups in J&K assembly and sought intervention from J&K chief minister on this issue.

PDP legislator Waheed Rehman Parra said that by banning religious and social groups the Centre will get nothing. “Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is the most moderate voice of Kashmir. By banning religious group which is led by him will serve no purpose to government of India. The J&K government should take up this issue with the Centre.”

The Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), led by Shia leader Mohammad Abbas Ansari, were on Tuesday banned by the Centre for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.