No online record: Ludhiana residents say unable to renew driving licences

With the non-availability backlog services for converting paper-based driving licenses into digital format, residents alleged that they are unable to renew their licence and get a hard copy of the licence. The residents who hold driving licences obtained before the online record-maintainance was started have been left grappling as they are not being added to the database now. However, the decision has raised concerns among some Ludhiana residents (HT File)

The transport department’s decision to halt the backlog service for converting paper-based driving licences into digital format has left many residents in the lurch.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

For the past five months, residents have been unable to avail the service as uncertainty continues regarding the timeline for the resumption of the service. The department has clarified that the backlog conversion will not restart and said that individuals with outdated licences can apply afresh for a learners licence, which can then be converted to a permanent one following a test after a month’s gap.

However, the decision has raised concerns among some residents, particularly those facing difficulties due to the abrupt cessation of the backlog service. Officials emphasised that the move is essential for streamlining processes and curbing corruption within the system.

Davinder Singh, a resident of Jhaminda village, said, “Recently, I have visited the regional transport office (RTO) office to renew my driving licence but I got to know that my driving licence was not updated in backlog entry system. They asked me to get a driving licence from scratch, where I have to spend thousands of rupees. A renewal would only cost ₹500. I request the state government to resume this service.”

State transport commissioner Manish Kumar said that the rationale behind halting the service was misuse by some agents and people. He reiterated that specific cases requiring urgent attention can still be addressed, albeit through proper channels and scrutiny.