No party leader met me since the oath ceremony: Vij

Days after former Haryana home minister Anil Vij left a legislature party meeting and later skipped the oath ceremony of new chief minister Nayab Saini, the BJP stalwart on Saturday said that no party leader has met him since the event. Anil Vij (HT File)

He was addressing the media in Ambala Cantonment where he unveiled the statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at the SDM’s office.

When asked about probable cabinet expansion of the new government, Vij said that he was unaware of the development and no one informed him about this.

“I’m not upset....Since the oath ceremony, no leader has spoken to me till date. I attended the (special) session, every leader was present, but there was no conversation with any of them. They are doing well and will run government well. Nayab Saini who has been chosen as chief minister is like my younger brother and I’m sure that he will work well,” Vij said.

On Tuesday, Vij walked out of the legislative party meeting being chaired by central observers as soon as Saini was picked as chief minister in Chandigarh.

Even though his name was on the list of the new cabinet ministers after BJP broke ties with JJP, he chose to stay at his constituency.

Built at ₹64 lakhs, the 12-feet statue has been made by renowned artist Ram V Sutar, who designed the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, Vij said.