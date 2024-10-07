‘No pay for a year’: LR DAV college teachers start stir in Ludhiana

Unaided staff at Lajpat Rai DAV College, Jagraon, on Monday launched a protest on the campus demanding payment of salaries that have been pending for a year. The teachers of LR DAV College, Jagraon, protesting on the campus on Monday. (HT File)

The salaries of the unaided staff are completely paid by the college whereas a major part of the aided staff’s salaries is covered by the government.

Around 10 professors, including the vice-principal, have been fighting for their overdue payments. The protesters will sit on a dharna for two lectures every day until their dues are cleared.

The educators had previously protested in July. The management had then promised to clear their dues soon.

“We held a three-day protest in July, which ended when the director of higher education of DAV Colleges assured us that we would be paid as early as possible. After that, we received our salaries until September 2023,” said a protesting teacher of the commerce department.

Another teacher, who also took part in the protest on Monday, shared her frustration. “We only got half the payment for October 2023. It has been a year without full pay, and it is tough to manage, especially since some of us are the only earners in our families. With the festive season and inflation, it is getting harder,” she said.

Kunal Mehta, one of the protesting teachers, said: “We will protest for two lectures every day until our dues are cleared. We have written to the DAV management in Delhi many times, but we have received no response.” With midterm exams approaching at the end of October, the situation could affect students.

“We are doing our best to ensure the protest does not impact the students. We plan protests during free lectures, and students can reach out to us anytime,” said another teacher.

Principal Anuj Kumar Sharma acknowledged the delay in salaries, citing the college’s financial struggles.

“Our college is facing a deficit, and the management has taken a loan of over ₹8 crores. We pay the staff as we get funds, sometimes in installments. The teachers will surely be paid full salary,” he said.

“Also, the number of students in the college has declined over the years, leading to financial difficulties, especially for institutions in semi-urban areas,” the principal added.