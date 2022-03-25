No place for third party in Himachal Pradesh: BJP
Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Suresh Kashyap on Thursday said the bipolar politics in the state had no place for the third party.
On the sidelines of a meeting organised at Hotel Peterhof to review the poll preparations for the Shimla parliamentary seat, he said the main contest in Himachal is between the BJP and the Congress.
BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh asked the party to gear up for Shimla civic body polls. If the organisation is organised, then no force can defeat the BJP,” he said, adding that the BJP was the largest political party in the world and behind it was the unwavering hard work of workers.
He said in the recently held state elections, people gave a mandate to the BJP in Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. The BJP will surpass the records in Himachal and will repeat the government,” he added.
Kashyap said this meeting was the BJP’s action plan to decide a concrete strategy for the upcoming elections. “In the coming time, the BJP will organise Panch Parmeshwar sammelans as well as decide the strategy for strengthening the party booths. Along with the foundation day on April 6, the BJP is going to start Maha Sampark Abhiyan,” he added.
