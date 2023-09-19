No proposal on MSP for silk cocoons: Himachal industry minister

In a written reply to a question posed by Ghumarwin member of legislative assembly (MLA) Rajesh Dharmani, the state industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Monday said silk cocoons were being sold in accordance with the department of industries’ long-standing cocoon marketing policy. He added that there was no proposal before the government to provide the minimum support price (MSP) for cocoons at this point. Himachal industry minister said there was no proposal before the government to provide MSP for cocoons at this point. (HT File)

The minister, however, conceded that the government was keen to increase the cocoon production and sericulture practices in the state as it is an important cash crop with a minimal gestation period.

Chauhan noted that rates are invited from cocoon buyers of Himachal and other states in sealed envelopes and based on the highest rate per kg offered for different grades of reeling cocoons, while district wise rates are worked out based on quality of cocoons.

Thereafter, the local Cocoon Marketing Committee in each district decides the rates for each lot based on quality.

Notably, however, the price of the cocoon is not stable and depends on the demand and supply.

The minister further said the average rates per kg in the state ranged between ₹810 to ₹1,050 over the course of the last three years.

“Various new initiatives are being taken to increase cocoons production, productivity and for value addition in the state such as introduction of Cocoon Crop Insurance and Relief Fund, support to popularise multi-cropping in the state, focus on transfer of technology, strengthening of extension mechanism and framing a policy for Resham Sathi,” he added.

Chauhan added that the state government will also adopt e-auction/e-tender for cocoon marketing, introduce Oak Tasar and Eri Sericulture and frame a sericulture development policy.

In reply to another question raised by Dharmani, education minister Rohit Thakur said that state Government Sanskrit College, Dangar, in Bilaspur district was de-notified through a notification issued on June 28. He added that there were no plans to reopen the college were being discussed at this point.

Health and family welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil, meanwhile, informed the assembly that the CentralLine Oxygen Supply is not available at Community Health Centre (CHC) Kaza and CHC, Udaipur, now upgraded to civil hospitals. He was replying to a query by Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur.

The minister, however, said the supply was installed at Regional Hospital, Keylong and was in working condition.

Shandil added that the solar passive wards were not available at any of the three hospitals Kaza, Udaipur and Keylong.

The minister also informed that the Central Line Oxygen Supply was not feasible at the hospital in Udaipur due to non-availability of sufficient space, while the work to set up the same was underway at the facility in Keylong.

The facility of solar passive wards for patients, he said, however, were not under consideration.