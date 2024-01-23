close_game
No respite from cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Bathinda shivers at 4°C

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The Met office in Chandigarh said Bathinda in Punjab reeled from severe cold, recording a low of 4 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, a cold wave swept several places, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani and Narnaul.

Cold conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with temperatures hovering below normal at several places.

The Met office in Chandigarh said Bathinda in Punjab reeled from severe cold, recording a low of 4 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur also experienced a cold night, recording a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Faridkot was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Ludhiana at 5.6 degrees and Patiala at 5.8 degrees.

Amritsar registered a night temperature of 7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, reeled from the severe cold with the minimum temperature being recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, a cold wave swept several places, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani and Narnaul.

While Sirsa and Fatehabad recorded lows of 4.6 degrees Celsius each, the minimum temperatures in Hisar and Bhiwani were identical at 4.9 degrees.

Narnaul also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.2 degrees and Ambala 6.1 degrees.

Mercury meter

Punjab

Bathinda 4°C

Gurdaspur 4.5°C

Faridkot 5°C

Ludhiana 5.6°C

Haryana

Sirsa & Fatehabad 4.6°C

Hisar & Bhiwani 4.9°C

Narnaul 5°C

Ambala 6.1°C

