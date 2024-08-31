No ticket for Devender Singh Babli, he isn’t a Congress member: Deepak Babria

Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babria on Friday said that he has denied ticket to Tohana MLA Devender Singh Babli, who resigned from Jannayak Janata Party earlier this month, citing he is not a primary member of the party. Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babria on Friday said that he has denied ticket to Tohana MLA Devender Singh Babli, who resigned from Jannayak Janata Party earlier this month, citing he is not a primary member of the party. (HT File)

Talking to media in Delhi, Babria said that Tohana MLA Devender Babli met him yesterday in Delhi and he was seeking Congress ticket from Tohana assembly segment in Fatehabad.

“ I denied him the ticket because he is still not a primary member of our party. I told him that if party state chief Udai Bhan takes any decision in this regard, otherwise I had clearly denied the ticket,” he said.

On August 17, former development and panchayat minister Babli had resigned from the JJP and he had extended support to Congress candidate from Sirsa Kumari Selja in the Lok Sabha polls.