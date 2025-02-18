Menu Explore
‘No truth in such claims’: Mann rubbishes rumours of Kejriwal replacing him

ByHT Correspondents, Bathinda/ Sangrur
Feb 18, 2025 08:50 PM IST

Mann, who was in Mansa district’s Sardulgarh subdivision for a surprise visit, said that there was no truth in the claims that the AAP supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal could be the next Punjab CM.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday vehemently denied that there is any plan by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership to replace him.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday vehemently denied that there is any plan by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership to replace him.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday vehemently denied that there is any plan by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership to replace him. (PTI File)

Mann, who was in Mansa district’s Sardulgarh subdivision for a surprise visit, said that there was no truth in the claims that the AAP supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal could be the next Punjab CM.

“Is it even possible? Kejriwal is a national leader of the party, and he has a lot of party work to perform in different states. It is just rumour-mongering and there is no truth in such claims,” said the CM.

After inspecting the tehsil complex, Mann reiterated that the AAP government is sensitive towards those illegal Punjabi migrants who have been deported recently from the US.

He said that the state government has roped in the youth who have successfully set up their ventures, after facing the same sort of hardships and trauma, to motivate the deportees to start a new life here.

“We stand by them to ensure that they do not fall prey to any physiological pressure. All of them must have taken the step (of entering the US illegally) due to poor financial conditions at home. They should study and prepare for the competitive government job tests,” he said.

Mann said that the government is making efforts to give a facelift to the state by ensuring holistic development.

He said that the government is laying a major thrust on the development of health, education, power, employment and infrastructure development sectors, adding that a comprehensive plan has been formulated to ensure that these core areas of immense public importance get a major fillip in the state. Mann said that no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause aimed at making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country thereby ensuring the prosperity of Punjabis.

The CM also conducted a surprise inspection of the newly constructed Sub-Tehsil Complex in Cheema (Sangrur).

The visit aimed at ensuring a smooth, hassle-free delivery of citizen-centric services. During the visit, Mann interacted with locals, receiving positive feedback on government services. He clarified that the inspections were not for fault-finding but to improve office operations and ensure efficiency.

