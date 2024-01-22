Nod to absorption of 145 Srinagar hotel staff

The administrative council has approved the absorption of 145 employees of Centaur Hotel effecting from last year. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (PTI file)

The employees have been fighting for their absorption in other departments from several years.

The administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, approved absorption of 145 permanent employees of the Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar, in Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Ltd (JKCCC) and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Srinagar (JKTDC).

“This is in pursuance to the process of outsourcing of the assets of Tourism Department. Administrative Council in its decision dated March 1, 2023 had approved absorption of these employees with effect from May 22, 2023 and government Order No. 86-JK (TSM) of 2023 dated July 12, 2023 was issued in this behalf.

The matter was examined by a committee constituted under the administrative mechanism for resolution of disputes by the Union department of legal affairs and recommended by the committee and also as per the concurrence of the finance department,” the J&K government spokesman said.