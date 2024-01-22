close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nod to absorption of 145 Srinagar hotel staff

Nod to absorption of 145 Srinagar hotel staff

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 22, 2024 10:55 PM IST

The administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, approved absorption of 145 permanent employees of the Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar, in Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Ltd (JKCCC) and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Srinagar (JKTDC).

The administrative council has approved the absorption of 145 employees of Centaur Hotel effecting from last year.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (PTI file)
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (PTI file)

The employees have been fighting for their absorption in other departments from several years.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, approved absorption of 145 permanent employees of the Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar, in Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Ltd (JKCCC) and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Srinagar (JKTDC).

“This is in pursuance to the process of outsourcing of the assets of Tourism Department. Administrative Council in its decision dated March 1, 2023 had approved absorption of these employees with effect from May 22, 2023 and government Order No. 86-JK (TSM) of 2023 dated July 12, 2023 was issued in this behalf.

The matter was examined by a committee constituted under the administrative mechanism for resolution of disputes by the Union department of legal affairs and recommended by the committee and also as per the concurrence of the finance department,” the J&K government spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On