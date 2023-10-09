Nod to purchase goods, contracts worth more than 1,645 crore

The High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) headed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday approved contracts and gave nod to purchase goods worth over ₹1,645 crore and saved around ₹29 crore after negotiations with various bidders. The High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) headed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday approved contracts and gave nod to purchase goods worth over ₹ 1,645 crore and saved around ₹ 29 crore after negotiations with various bidders. (HT File Photo)

The chief minister also chaired the meeting of High- Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC), and Departmental High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC).

Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, energy minister Ranjit Singh, cooperation minister Banwari Lal, development and panchayats minister Devender Babli were among those present in the meeting.

The committee gave approval for the construction of 48 Type-II and 24 Type-III (triple-storey) houses by Haryana Police Housing Corporation in the Old Police Lines, Hisar.

Additionally, contracts were approved for installing streetlights in villages, purchasing transformers, buying bags for Sugarfed, and providing fibre internet services in villages under the BharatNet project.

Approval was also granted for the purchase of 36 sewer cleaning machines with a capacity of 2,000 litres, which will ensure sewage cleaning in narrow lanes.

According to a statement, contracts approved in the meeting primarily include the work of four-laning of Hisar-Balsamand road, strengthening of the Uchana to Litani road, construction of residential buildings in Sainik School, Gothra Tappa Khori in Rewari district, providing sewerage facilities, sewage treatment plant and augmentation water supply system in village Jamalpur, district Gurugram and upgradation of roads in sector-1, 2, and 3 at Industrial Growth Centre, Saha, district Ambala.

“After negotiations with various bidders in the meeting, the state government saved around ₹29 crore,” the spokesperson said.

